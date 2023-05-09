HEPPNER, Ore. — The Weston-McEwen High School varsity softball team won its Blue Mountain Conference matchup Tuesday, May 9, as the TigerScots defeated Heppner in a 15-1 rout.
The TigerScots came away with their overall record so far this season now 16-5, their league mark at 13-3 ranking them third out of 10.
They are scheduled to next play Friday, May 12, in Union, Oregon.
The TigerScots will be coming off their hard-fought victory Tuesday.
Bailey Moore finished the day with three hits, including a double, and two runs batted in for the TigerScots while teammate Ava Sams had two hits and three RBIs.
Hailey Stallings and Brielle Ward combined to pitch seven strong innings for the TigerScots, limiting Heppner to one unearned run in two hits and three walks while chalking up four strikeouts.
"We were able to establish run support early in a well-contested game," TigerScots coach Jeff Griggs said. "Heppner pushed a run in midway through the game, and that seemed to spark our offense in the top of the next inning.
"The final score was not indicative of a majority of the game. I'm really proud of our team and the way they pulled together today."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.