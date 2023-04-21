ATHENA — The Weston-McEwen High School varsity softball team won both games of its Blue Mountain Conference doubleheader Friday, April 21, at the TigerScots crushed Adrian in 17-0 and 18-0 routs.
The TigerScots upped their record so far this season to 13-2, their league mark at 8-1.
They are scheduled to next play Tuesday, April 25, hosting Echo-Stanfield with the first pitch expected around 4 p.m.
The TigerScots look to pick up where they left off Friday.
Brielle Ward finished the day with five runs batted in for the TigerScots as they totalled 35 runs on only 11 hits with the help of 20 walks.
Both games ended early with the mercy rule.
