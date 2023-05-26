DRAIN, Ore. — Four runs in the top of the first inning for Weston-McEwen High School's varsity softball team Friday, May 26, put the TigerScots on their way to victory in a Oregon School Activities Association Class 2A/1A Championship Tournament quarterfinal as they knocked off previously undefeated North Douglas in a 12-8 upset.
Bailey Moore and Lily Langford both homered for the TigerScots who upped their win-loss mark so far this season to 20-7 while advancing to a State semifinal this week at Willamina High, of the Tri-River Conference. The game is slated for Tuesday, May 30, though its start time is yet to be determined.
"I was proud to be coaching these players who never doubted that they were up to the task," TigerScots coach Jeff Griggs said.
Moore ended up going 4-for-5 with three runs batted in leading off the TigerScots lineup as Langford also doubled while going 2-for-4 with four RBI's, Ava Sams went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Kylie Thornton doubled on her 2-for-5 performance with an RBI, and Hailey Stallings added a 2-for-3 with two RBI's.
Stallings also pitched all seven innings, chalking up three strikeouts while North Douglas managed only three earned runs on 11 hits and a walk.
The TigerScots finished the top of the fourth inning already up 10-1 before North Douglas rallied to make the rest of the playoff a challenge. Langford had smashed a three-run homer in the first, and Moore later plated three more runs with her blast in the third.
But then North Douglas battled to the end, connecting on back-to-back hits while down to a final out in the seventh when TigerScots centerfielder Luna Dennett finished the game with a peg to Moore at home in time for a tag on the potential run.
“Hailey was solid in the circle, getting groundouts and popups all game," Griggs said. "Except for a letdown in the fifth, our defense got the job done for her."
