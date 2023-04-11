ATHENA — Weston-McEwen High School's girls tennis team won two of seven matches Tuesday, April 11, against Pendleton.
Jacqlyn Albert and Lirian Holden tallied both TigerScots victories in singles play.
The TigerScots are scheduled to next compete Saturday, April 15, at Hermiston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.