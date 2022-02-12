ENTERPRISE, Ore. — Weston-McEwen High School's varsity girls basketball team lost both its Blue Mountain Conference matchups over the weekend, as the TigerScots wrapped up their regular season scheduled with an overall record at 9-15 while 2-9 in the league.
On Friday, Feb. 11, at home in Athena, the TigerScots fell to Heppner in a 40-26 loss.
Kelsey Graham and Dalana Pickard finished as the top scorers for Weston-McEwen with 7 points each.
They went to the fourth quarter only down 29-21 after facing a double-digit deficit at halftime, but Heppner pulled away in the closing minutes.
Back at it Saturday in Enterprise, the TigerScots suffered a 50-30 loss.
Charli King scored a team-high 12 points for the TigerScots.
They went to halftime down 23-10 after netting one basket in the second quarter, and Enterprise put the game out of reach with a dominating run in the closing minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.