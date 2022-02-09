UNION, Ore. — It was a long night for Weston-McEwen High School's varsity girls basketball team Tuesday, Feb. 8, as the TigerScots fell to Blue Mountain Conference frontrunner Union in a 61-33 rout.
Kelsey Graham scored a team-high 11 points for the TigerScots (9-13 overall, 2-8 in the league), teammate Dalana Pickard had 7 while both Brynn Brownie and Genna Robinson each had 4, Charli King 3, Jayden Sparks 2, Taylor Quaempts 2.
Already doubled up by halftime, they narrowed the deficit by the start of the fourth quarter to 39-24 before Union pulled away.
Union had crushed them, 50-14, back on Jan. 11 at Weston-McEwen.
"Much better outing against a good Union team," TigerScots coach Jeremy Wolf said. "But we're still not satisfied."
The TigerScots are scheduled to next play Feb. 11, hosting Heppner with action slated to start around 6 p.m.
