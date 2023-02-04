ATHENA — It is his mantra, his philosophy, and his favorite three-syllable word, and Weston-McEwen girls’ basketball coach Jeremy Red Star Wolf could only hope that his squad’s 40-36 loss to Irrigon here on Friday, Feb. 3 in a Blue Mountain Conference contest provided his young, slowly improving squad a chance to develop some more of it.
“The more resilient team is usually going to be the victor, and we’re going to be resilient,” said Wolf, invoking that cardinal virtue. “It has been a struggle this year, but I like that. We’re sticking together. That’s when we’re at our best.”
The TigerScots were plenty resilient on Friday. Both teams struggled mightily to make shots of any kind — the hosts and visiting Knights combined to make just nine baskets in the second half, collectively shot 27 percent from the field, and missed a combined 21 free throws.
But on a night when makes were scarce, Irrigon found a way to make its conversions count. The Knights made only three baskets in the second half, and all of them were huge. The first, a 25-foot, banked 3-pointer by Melissa Leon with 43 seconds left in the third quarter, tied the game at 27-all after baskets by TigerScot center Genna Robinson, a three-point play by fellow senior Dalana Pickard, and a put-back by junior Jayden Sparks had given the hosts a 27-22 lead.
Leon’s basket early in the fourth period was the only field goal by either team over the final stanza’s first four minutes. And Leon’s deep 3-pointer — no glass, all net — at the 1:12 mark was the dagger, giving the visitors a six-point lead.
Meanwhile, Weston-McEwen made only one meaningful bucket in the fourth: a point-blank conversion by Pickard with 2:15 to play which made it a one-possession ballgame, the visitors clinging to a 35-32 lead.
The home crowd roared its approval following the other TigerScot make in the fourth: Sparks’ 3-pointer at the final horn.
“It just felt like we were a little flat tonight,” said Wolf. “We’ll be resilient.”
There were moments of resilience, present tense, on Friday for the hosts: An 8-5 lead after one quarter; a strong finish to the second quarter which turned a five-point deficit into two.
Robinson had an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double to pace Weston-McEwen. Kelsey Graham added eight points and four steals, Pickard and Lily Langford each chipped in five points, Sparks snagged 11 boards and a steal, and Taylor Quaempts swiped a pair of steals.
