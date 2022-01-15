ATHENA — Weston-McEwen High School's varsity girls basketball team lost both its Blue Mountain Conference matchup over the weekend, as the TigerScots saw their record this season drop to 7-8 overall with an 0-3 mark in the league.
The TigerScots are scheduled to next play the night of Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Heppner.
On Friday, Jan. 14, at home, the TigerScots had a late rally comes up short in a 39-29 loss to Enterprise.
Kelsey Graham scored 9 points for the TigerScots while teammate Genna Robinson added 5, Taylor Quaempts and Charli King each had 4, and Jayden Sparks had 3 as Brynn Brownie and Dalana Pickard each had 2.
They went to the fourth quarter only down 26-24, but Enterprise escaped.
"We came back strong in the third quarter," TigerScots coach Jeremy Wolf said. "But turnovers and foul shots sealed the game. Lots to see good moving forward for our young team."
Back at it Saturday at home, the TigerScots fell to Grant Union in a 35-28 loss.
Pickard scored 9 points for the TigerScots while Graham and Sparks each had 8, King added 2, Quaempts 1.
They went to the fourth quarter only down 28-21, but Grant Union held them off.
"Good battle," coach Wolf said. "Looking to continue to build."
The TigerScots went into the weekend hoping to get back on course.
They had won four of five before falling into a slump.
On Jan. 8 at Stanfield, the TigerScots were handed a 41-8 loss.
Pickard scored 4 points, King had 3, Graham 1.
They went to halftime down 24-7.
"Tough outing after long break," coach Wolf said. "We certainly showed our competition rust missing out on our first two scheduled league games for to weather. No excuses. Our execution was slow at best against a formidable Stanfield team."
Back at it three days later at home, Union dominated them in a 50-14 loss.
Quaempts scored 5 points, Graham had 4, Sparks 3, Pickard 2.
They went to halftime down 23-8, but Wolf saw some improvements.
"Much better energy especially in the first half by our players than last game," he said. "We came to play. We simply have to start executing against good teams like Union. We start matching our execution with our effort last night, and we'll continue to build towards our goals."
