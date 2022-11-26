HILLSBORO, Ore. — Weston-McEwen High School’s 2022 varsity football team finished its season second in the state Saturday, Nov. 26, at the championship game in Hillsboro, Oregon, as the TigerScots fell to Oakland in a 46-32 defeat.
The TigerScots ended up with their record at 9-3.
Their final game featured several highlights.
TigerScots sophomore quarterback Easton Berry threw for two touchdowns and 161 yards on 13-of-22 passing while sophomore running back Maddox King added a TD and 137 yards on 19 carries.
But the TigerScots already trailed Oakland 22-0 early in the second quarter when senior receiver Kyren Miller caught a 20-yard TD pass from Berry to get them on the scoreboard.
Two more Oakland touchdowns upped the difference 34-6 before the TigerScots had freshman Logan Nissel crossing the goal line from a yard out about a minute before halftime, and junior Sean Roggiero added a 2-point conversion with his short run.
The TigerScots later went to fourth quarter down 40-14 as King scored on his six-yard run to the endzone.
Oakland would stay ahead the rest of the way, but the TigerScots continued making comeback bids.
It was a 46-20 game with about seven minutes remaining when junior Anthony Nix caught a 16-yard scoring pass from Berry.
Another score for the TigerScots came about three minutes later on a one-yard keeper by Berry, cutting the deficit to 46-32.
