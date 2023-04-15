BOARDMAN, Ore. — McLoughlin High School, Walla Walla Valley Academy, Weston-McEwen High and the Dayton-Waitsburg athletic combine all had their track-and-field teams competing Friday, April 14, at Riverside High in the Columbia River Invitational.
Final scores among boys teams had Weston-McEwen placing first out of 21 with 111 points, WWVA was 13th with 15.5, Mac-Hi ended up 16th with 9.64, and Dayton-Waitsburg had 1.29.
The Weston-McEwen girls tallied 80 points to place third out of 20 teams — Nyssa had 129.5 for the victory — while Mac-Hi was seventh (40.7), WWVA eighth (39).
Victory for the Weston-McEwen boys featured Anthony Nix besting the triple jump while the TigerScots also had second-place finishes by Reece Ball in long jump, Caleb Sprenger in javelin as well as Sebastian Roggiero in both hurdles races.
Cameron Reich added third place in both the 200-meter sprint and the long jump, Easton Berry was third in disncus, Nix took third in both hurdles events, Sprenger was third in shot put as was their 4x100 throwers relay with Otto Quaempts-Snively, Dylan Monaco, Berry and Sprenger.
"We had a great day," TigerScots coach Shawn White said. "We finally had some good weather, and we put a great day together."
As for girls, the TigerScots had victories by Lily Lindsey in their 200 along with both the 4x100 relay of Brooklyn Parker, Kelsey Graham, Rose White and Lindsey as well as the 4x100 throwers relay of Hailey Monroe, Delaynee Angell, Ashley Smith and Rytta Quaempts.
"Most of the athletes achieved either a season record or personal record," White said. "I am really excited about our growth and how hard the athletes are competing."
Mac-Hi girls had a victory by Madi Perkins for the Pioneers in their javelin.
Meanwnhile, the Mac-Hi boys featured David Hernandez placing sixth for the Pioneers in both their 800 and their pole vault — as well as the 4x100 relay with Giovanny Sandoval, Tristan Sewell and Joe Gomez.
WWVA performances featured Makiah Stepper bested two girls events for Knights, both the 100 hurdles and the long jump.
As for the WWVA boys, Travis Lyford highlighted their results with third place in the 100.
The Dayton-Waitsburg boys enjoyed eight-place finishes by both Vaughn Walter in the high jump and Teegan Kenney in the long jump, while the Wolfpack also had Alyssa Hollingsworth end up 10th in the 400.
