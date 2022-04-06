UMATILLA, Ore. — Weston-McEwen High School's boys and girls tennis teams won their respective meets Tuesday, April 5, at Umatilla.
The boys won all four matches, with Mazon Langford and Dylan Newbold both victorious in singles for the TigerScots, as well as the doubles pairs of Seth Muilenburg and Hunter Hamby, Seth Lynde and Wyatt Smith.
Meanwhile, the girls had a 3-2 victory with Jacqlyn Albert, Lirian Holden and Makaela Smith all scoring victories in singles.
The TigerScots are back at it Thursday, Apeil 7, as they host Riverside with action scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
