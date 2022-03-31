ATHENA — Weston-McEwen High School's boys and girls tennis teams both won their respective matches Thursday, March 31, as the TigerScots edged Stanfield for a pair of 3-2 wins.
Boys play included Mazon Langford, Wyatt Smith and Dylan Newbold scoring wins for the TigerScots in singles.
The TigerScots swept girls singles with victories by Jacqlyn Albert, Lirian Holden and Makaela Smith.
They will next play Tuesday, April 5, at Umatilla.
