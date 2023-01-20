IRRIGON, Ore. — Weston-McEwen High School's varsity boys basketball team won its Blue Mountain Conference matchup Friday, Jan. 20, at Irrigon High as the TigerScots captured a 79-39 victory.
The TigerScots evened their league record at 2-2, ranking them third, while their overall mark so far this season improved to 10-7.
They are back at it Saturday night, hosting Grant Union with their opening tip scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
The TigerScots look to keep rolling after their win Friday.
Cameron Reich had a game-high 26 points, including four 3-pointers, for the TigerScots while teammate Bryson Choin added 13 points, Kyren Miller had 12, Ben Hubbard hauled down 13 rebounds, Easton Berry handed out six assists, and Caleb Sprenger had five steals.
Reich scored 16 of his points in the first half as the TigerScots went to intermission up 46-24.
The TigerScots continued coasting in the second half with Miller tallying 7 points in the fourth quarter.
