IONE, Ore. — Weston-McEwen High School's varsity boys basketball team was victorious Friday, Jan. 6, against the Ione/Arlington co-op, as the TigerScots cruised to a 72-51 win.
The TigerScots improved their record so far this season to 8-5.
Bryson Choin led the TigerScots attack with 20 points while teammate Cameron Reich added 16 points, Sean Roggiero had 9, Anthony Nix 7, Easton Berry 6, Mazon Langford, Ben Hubbard and Dylan Monero each had 4, and Kyren Miller made a basket.
They went to halftime up 37-24, and continued pulling away with a strong all-around scheme.
Hubbard and Nix each wound up grabbing eight rebounds, and Berry made 11 steals while dishing six assists as Miller added six steals and six assists.
The TigerScots are back at it Saturday in Stanfield, Oregon, for a Blue Mountain Conference matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.