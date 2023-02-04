ATHENA — Cameron Reich was halfway to making school basketball history when he had to stop and catch his breath. Literally.
The Weston-McEwen senior guard had just played ‘Amazing Grace’ as co-lead on the bagpipes with his best friend since they were one-year-olds for a standing-room only crowd in the Weston-McEwen High School gymnasium here Friday, Feb. 3, at halftime of a Blue Mountain Conference contest against Irrigon.
When Reich and his friend, Alex McIntyre, had finished the showpiece number at center court for the annual Pipes and Drums Halftime Show, which happened to fall on Senior Night, and joined his teammates in the layup line as they prepared for the second half of a 74-23 victory, Reich was so winded after one layin, he went to the bench and took a load off.
“I laid down,” Reich said. “I was a little tired.”
When asked how many points he might have scored had he spent halftime actually resting, rather than playing one of history’s most moving and beloved hymns -- plus two other numbers – on the pipes for a clearly inspired crowd, Reich was modest.
“Probably the same,” he said.
Reich exploded for 46 points, breaking the basketball program’s 48-year-old record for points in a game. He scored just two in the first quarter, but caught fire in the second, knocking down more in the game’s second eight-minute stanza (25) than the visiting Knights would muster all game. And at that point, Reich said, his teammates “all just kind of agreed” that he should shoot for the record of 42 points, established by Tony Villanueva in a 76-60 state playoff victory over Sherman County on March 2, 1974.
“Obviously, we didn’t plan on this,” TigerScots head coach Brian Pickard said. "When he had 27 by halftime, we decided to go for it. Everyone bought in. It was one of the most ‘team’ things I’ve ever seen them do.”
“I can’t thank them enough,” said Reich of his teammates. “When I broke it, and the whole crowd stood up, that was blissful.”
The TigerScots (13-9, 4-4 in league) funneled the ball to Reich on virtually every second-half possession.
“Irrigon knew what was going on,” noted Pickard.
It didn’t matter. Reich scored in every conceivable way Friday; run-outs, pull-up jumpers, drives, put-backs. He made three 3-pointers, 12 two-point field goals and 13 free throws. He passed Villanueva, a close friend of Pickard who still does scouting work for the TigerScots, with a free throw in the fourth quarter, which was played entirely with a running clock due to the size of Weston-McEwen’s lead. He scored his last points on a bucket with 2:38 left to play. Then he checked out to a standing ovation, and perhaps an oxygen tent, as the running clock slipped under two minutes.
Ben Hubbard, the only other senior on the TigerScots roster, added eight points. Juniors Bryson Choin (seven points) and Caleb Sprenger (six points) gladly ceded the spotlight to their senior piper.
“He had to catch his air at halftime, but he’s in good shape and is a great athlete,” said Pickard. “We had some great plays that helped make this happen. You had Ben Hubbard diving on the floor for loose balls.”
“I couldn’t have scripted it better than it actually happened,” Reich added. “This is the coolest thing ever.”
