ATHENA — Weston-McEwen High School's varsity boys basketball team captured its first two victories in the Blue Mountain Conference over the weekend, as the TigerScots improved their record this season to 7-6 overall with a 2-2 mark in the league.
The TigerScots are scheduled to next play the night of Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Heppner.
On Friday, Jan. 14, at home, the TigerScots knocked off Enterprise for a 63-48 win.
Theo White scored a game-high 26 points for the TigerScots while teammate Blane Peal added 11, and Kyren Miller had 5 as Quinn Graham, Aiden Wolf, Cameron Reich and Caleb Sprenger each had 4, Chase Fehrenbacker had 3, Peyton McLouth 2.
They went to halftime up 26-20, doubled their lead by the end of the third quarter, and held off Enterprise in the closing minutes.
Back at it Saturday at home, the TigerScots bounced back to beat Grant Union in a 69-55 win.
Reich scored 27 points, Peal had 12, White 11, Sprenger 7, Levie Phillips 6, Miller 4, Quannah French 2.
They paced Grant Union, mounting a 50-42 lead by the start of the fourth quarter, and held on to the end.
