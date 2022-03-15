IRRIGON, Ore. — Weston-McEwen High School's 2022 varsity softball team made short work of Irrigon in their season opener Tuesday, March 15, finishing off the Knights midway through the fourth inning of a 16-1 victory.
TigerScots pitchers Hailey Stallings and Cara Freels took turns keeping Irrigon bats quiet, limiting the Knights to one run on one hit while chalking up seven strikeouts without a walk.
Irrigon mustered its only run in the bottom of the third, by which point the TigerScots had already mounted a 14-0 lead with five extra-base hits.
Luna Dennett wound up going 3-for-3 with a double and a run batted in while Stallings, Bailey Moore, Madison Shell and Ava Sams each had two hits. Genna Robinson delivered their other hit, a three-run double in the top of the fourth that ended the game.
"If the opener is any sort of indicator, it should be a fun season with great kids to work with," TigerScots coach Jeff Griggs said.
The TigerScots are scheduled to next play Friday, March 18, hosting Enterprse/Wallowa/Joseph for a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.
