ATHENA — Weston-McEwen High School's boys and girls tennis team both competed Tuesday, April 26, as the TigerScots hosted Umatilla.
The Weston-McEwen boys won three of their five matches with Wyatt Smith, Dylan Newbold and A.J. Thacker all victorious for the TigerScots in singles play.
Meanwhile, the Weston-McEwen girls won three of their six matches with Jacqlyn Albert, Lirian Holden and Makaela Smith all victorious for the TigerScots in singles play.
The TigerScots next play Thursday at Stanfield High.
