ATHENA — Weston-McEwen High School's boys and girls tennis team both competed in a meet Tuesday, March 29, against Ione.
Weston-McEwen boys won five of six matches, as Wyatt Smith and Dylan Newbold were both victorious in singles doubles.
Smith paired with Seth Lynde, Newbold with Mazon Langord, while their other win came from Hunter Hamby and Seth Muilenburg.
Girls play saw Weston-McEwen win four of eight matches, including Jaclyn Albert, Lirian Holden and Makaela Smith in singles.
Albert and Holden also paired for a victory in doubles.
