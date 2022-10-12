ATHENA — Weston-McEwen hosted Blue Mountain Conference volleyball foe Grant Union, and downed the visitors in a five-set victory.
The TigerScots won the match, 22-25, 19-25, 25-18, 25-13, 15-11.
"We battled hard and won a tough league battle in five sets," W-M coach Shawn White said. "I am really proud of how we competed and kept working and improving throughout the match. Winning the last three sets should help our confidence."
Addie Perkins was 22 for 22 serving with two aces, 12 assists, 12 digs and eight blocks for the TigerScots.
Kylie Thornton dished nine assists for W-M, and was 15 for 18 serving with two aces, Lily Lindsey was 22 for 24 serving with four aces and 18 digs, and Lirian Holden had 14 digs and was 8 for 10 serving with an ace.
The TigerScots are at Enterprise on Thursday.
