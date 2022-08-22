ATHENA — A three-sport standout at Weston-McEwen High School the last four years, Theo White capped his days as a TigerScot with their most enjoyable.
White not only put together prolific final seasons in W-M football, basketball and track, he also helped each of his teams go a long way.
"I love the team part most of all," White said a week after he had participated Aug. 6 in the East-West annual Shrine All-Star Game, which showcases newly graduated seniors from around the state. "I've always had really good teammates at Weston-McEwen. They've given me lots of good memories, whether it was all our practices to going out to get froyo after a game."
The 2021-22 school year started with White as part of a W-M football team that advanced as far as the state quarterfinals, compiling an 8-2 record along the way.
Both losses were to perennial powerhouse Heppner, which had edged the TigerScots for the Blue Mountain Conference regular season title.
White made all-conference, both the first team offense (as a receiver) and the first team defense (defensive end).
The basketball season then saw White shine as an All-State honorable mention, in addition to the All-BMC First Team, averaging a double-double every night with 17 points and 10.5 rebounds.
Just as enjoyable for the 6-foot White, however, was the winningest TigerScots season in his four years there, as they went to the district playoffs with an 11-11 record.
White again started every game — the only exception came when he was a freshman, sidelined one night by an ankle injury.
The school year then finished with a tremendous track season which had White, in individual events, sprinting to three victories and another six top-four finishes in nine different races.
He also helped make up a pair of dominant relays with teammates Reece Ball, Colson Hall, Cameron Reich, Alex McIntrye and Aiden Wolf.
Their 4x400 relay wound up placing second at state.
"I've have a lot of really good coaches, good teammates," White said. "We've always been competitive and has a lot of fun together."
White will soon move on to the University of Idaho, where he plans to study fisheries.
He has long been an avid outdoorsman, taking every opportunity to fish, hunt, camp or just go somewhere on a boat.
Why stop?
White has been working this summer for the state forest service, marking timber boundaries and flagging those available for logging.
"I hope to get a permanent job working a fishery," he said, imaging himself 10 years from now. "If I could pick where I'd live, it would hopefully be any where in central Idaho or eastern Oregon with a house out in the country."
Outside of his work for the forest service, this summer also had White representing Weston-McEwen one last time on Aug. 6 among East All-Stars at the 69th annual Shrine football game in Baker City, Oregon.
Each year, the game features graduated seniors from around the state, together representing schools large and small.
Weston-McEwen coach Kenzie Hansell joined White on the East squad as an assistant.
White made two receptions for the East on offense, along with a couple of tackles on defense, as the game went to overtime for the first time in its history before the West prevailed 17-14.
"It was fun," White said. "There was a lot of really good competition. I enjoyed it a lot."
Sports have long been a big part of his life.
Even during summer, when not hunting and fishing, he would spend the rest of his time lifting weights and training to stay in shape.
Once the school year started, White had to balance practices and games with his homework — which included a lot of Advanced Placement courses. He also had to watch a lot of NBA action.
Great friendships strengthened with the help of sports.
"My quarterback (Blane Peal)," White said. "We've been buddies since preschool. He was also our shooting guard in basketball. He's also been a great hunting and fishing buddy.
"He's going to be playing baseball at George Fox (University)."
Just as important has been family.
His father, Shawn, has not only been a teacher at Weston-McEwen, but a volleyball coach and assistant athletic director — not to mention a strong mentor for Theo.
"During the offseason, he'll work with me to help get my shot down in basketball and stuff like that," Theo said. "When I ended up injuring my hip flexors as a freshman, he actually researched and developed these ways to restrengthen them. They were these special workouts.
"I'm still doing some of these stretches before every track meet so they don't tighten up."
Sports took its physical toll on Theo while in high school.
In addition to his hip flexors, he also suffered two concussions and repeated strained muscles.
"I've gotten some kind of injury almost every season I've played," White said. "I'd had to miss practices one week, and then it'd take another couple to rehab."
While his father helped him recover in time for games and meets, Theo called his grandfather an inspiration.
"I always enjoy having him at our games, watching me play, or calling me up after all the other games and meets," Theo said "I worked really hard to play sports because of him."
