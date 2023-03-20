STANFIELD, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's girls tennis team won a 5-0 match over Stanfield here on Monday, March 20.
In singles play, TigerScot Jacqlyn Albert defeated Stanfield's Jaki Bartoshek, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 1, before Lirian Holden downed Zuri Reeser, 6-4, 5-7, 7-0, at No. 2.
At No. 3 singles, W-M's Yulissa Camargo downed the Tigers' Aylin Gomez, 8-6, and Yulissa Camargo downed Stanfield's Saira Arellano, 8-3, at No. 4.
In doubles play, the TigerScot duo of Halle Parker and Addison Carey beat the Tigers' Mia Leal and Julietta R, 8-1, at No. 1.
Weston-McEwen is slated to go back to Stanfield on Thursday.
