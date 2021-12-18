HEPPNER, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's high school varsity girls basketball team won both its games this weekend here at the Heppner Tournament, and improved its record so far this season to 5-4.
On Friday, Dec. 17, the TigerScots knocked off Irrigon, 38-26.
They avenged a 29-22 loss to Irrigon at home Tuesday.
Dalana Pickard was the top scoring TigerScot with 12 points in the rematch while teammate Jayden Sparks had 10, Talyor Quaempts had 8, Brynn Brownie 4, Charli King and Alexis Maddern each had 2.
They went to halftime up 23-17, and then took over with a 12-2 run in the third quarter.
"Great rebound/rematch game," TigerScots coach Jeremy Wolf said. "We certainly didn't play up to our potential last game and still have plenty of room to improve after this win. That being said, I'm very proud of our girls and how they executed our game plan on both sides of the court."
Back at it here Saturday, the TigerScots defeated Warrenton, 38-33.
Kelsey Graham topped TigerScots scorers with 16 points, Pickard had 9, and Sparks added 7 while Genna Robinson had 2 as did both Brownie and Quaempts.
They went to the fourth quarter up 27-21, and held on to the end.
"Our girls are stepping up and executing much better and more consistently," Wolf said. "Defense helped us get our lead and ultimately hold it in the end. Warrenton battled until the end and tested our resolve. Proud of how our girls handled it."
The TigerScots look to stay strong when they next play Tuesday night at Imbler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.