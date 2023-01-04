ATHENA — Weston-McEwen football players earned all-Oregon state Class 2A honors after the TigerScots played into the championship game this season.
On offense, first-team quarterback went to W-M sophomore Easton Berry, with senior Cameron Reich first-team wide receiver, senior Finn Irvine first-team offensive line.
On defense, W-M junior Mazon Langford was named first-team defensive line, and Reich first-team defensive back.
All-state second-team went to TigerScots junior Alex Ceja on offensive line, and junior Sean Roggiero was second-team linebacker.
