HEPPNER — Weston-McEwen went toe-to-toe with Columbia Basin Conference power Heppner here on Friday, Oct. 6, but couldn't find the end zone enough as the Mustangs escaped with a 14-6 victory.
"It was a hard-fought game," TigerScots coach Kenzie Hansell said. "Our defense played outstanding, and put our offense in position to score. We were in the red zone four times in the game and scored once. We continued to compete, our defense put us in position for a one-score game."
The game was scoreless after the opening quarter, with Heppner scoring first to take a 6-0 lead, and the Mustangs added another touchdown with a 2-point conversion to lead 14-0.
Weston-McEwen's Finn Irvine then punched in a four-yard TD to make it 14-6.
The teams then played a scoreless second half.
"It was a great game," Hansell said. "Both teams competed and played hard. It's (Heppner) a tough place to play. Our fans traveled well and were loud. Heppner executed and made adjustments, as we did.
"I give credit to our coaching staff for making adjustments, and our defense all game put us in position to capitalize. We'll fix some things and get ready for Irrigon."
Sean Roggiero led W-M's ground game with 67 yards on 18 carries, with Maddox King gaining 21 yards on nine carries.
TigerScots quarterback Easton Berry also put up 21 rushing yards on eight carries, and was 7 for 18 for 153 yards passing.
Dylan Youncs caught three of those passes for 78 yards, with Cameron Reich making two catches for 60 yards, and Kyren Miller had two receptions for 15 yards.
Heppner is ranked No. 5 in the Oregon Class 2A ranks, with Weston-McEwen right behind at No. 6.
The TigerScots return to their home field for the first time since Sept. 9, after new lights were installed, for homecoming against Irrigon on Friday night.
"We're looking forward to playing on our home field," Hansell said. "We're continuing to get better every week, we're getting healthy looking forward to big crowd."
Weston-McEwen was also named OSAA's Class 2A team of the month for September.
"This accomplishment is not only for play on the field, but off the field as well," Hansell said. "It's a great honor for our program."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.