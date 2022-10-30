WILLAMINA, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's volleyball season came to an end with a five-set loss to Willamina here on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The Bulldogs pulled out the 21-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-27, 15-8, in the first round of the Oregon state Class 2A tournament.
"We lost a tough one in five sets at Willamina in the first round of the state playoffs," TigerScots coach Shawn White. "I was proud of how we battled. We ended up just a few plays short."
Kylie Thornton dished out 17 assists for W-M, and also had 11 digs and was 16 for 16 serving with two aces.
Addie Perkins had 15 digs, 14 assists, was 17 for 17 serving with three aces and six blocks, Delaynee Angell was 21 for 25 serving with eight aces, Lirian Holden had 20 assists and was 14 for 15 serving with two aces, Genna Robinson had 14 kills, and Lily Lindsey had 13 digs, 11 kills and was 11 for 14 serving with two aces.
