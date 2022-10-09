NORTH POWDER, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's volleyball team dropped a pair of non-league volleyball matches on Saturday, falling in five sets to Powder Valley before losing in four sets to Union.
The TigerScots battled Powder Valley but lost 25-15, 25-27, 25-21, 24-26, 18-16, before heading to Union and fell, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23.
"We played a tough Powder Valley team and played very well against them," W-M coach Shawn White said. "Unfortunately, we just came up a couple points short in game five.
"Our second game of the day, we played Union and we were not able to put out the same effort and execution against them."
On the day, the TigerScots were led by Lirian Holden with 37 digs and 29 of 32 serving with six aces, with Lily Lindsey recording 36 digs, 15 kills and was 34 of 35 serving with five aces.
Kylie Thornton dished 30 assists, had 11 digs and was 21 of 24 serving with two aces, Addie Perkins added 27 assists, 15 digs, 11 kills and was 30 of 31 serving with four aces, Genna Robinson had 24 kills and 11 blocks, Jayden Sparks had 22 digs, eight kills and was 28 of 31 serving with four aces.
W-M next hosts Grant Union on Tuesday.
