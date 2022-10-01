UMATILLA — Weston-McEwen's football team held a 19-14 halftime lead here on Friday, Sept. 30, but Umatilla wound up taking a 36-25 Blue Mountain Conference victory.
"It was a game!" TigerScots coach Kenzie Hansell said. "It was hard fought, our kids played tough. You have to give it to Umatilla, they're big and physical.
"This was a great game in eastern Oregon," he said. "Unfortunately, a team has to win and a team has to lose. I'm extremely proud of everybody in the program."
Cameron Reich had 123 yards on 14 rushes with two touchdowns, and also had a catch for 32 yards for W-M.
"Reich played absolutely outstanding throughout the game," Hansell said.
TigerScots quarterback Easton Berry finished 4 for 12 passing for 70 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions, and also had five carries for 22 yards and a TD.
Sean Roggiero also gained 15 yards rushing on four carries, Maddox King had six yards on six rushes, Gunnar McBean had four carries for 19 yards, and Logan Mohney had five yards on a carry.
Caleb Sprenger hauled in a Berry pass for a 23-yard touchdown, Dylan Youncs had a catch for 10 yards, and McBean had a reception for five yards.
"We knew coming in that Umatilla was big and physical, and they executed well," Hansell said. "Our kids played tough, I'm awfully proud of our effort. We're going to continue to get better. I'm proud of the whole team's effort."
The TigerScots take a 3-1 overall record, 1-1 in BMC play, to Heppner on Friday.
"Heppner's 2-0 in league, 3-2 overall, and they've played a tough preseason schedule as well," Hansell said. "Being 3-1 going to Heppner and getting healthy, we're looking forward to another great game against the Mustangs. And, win or lose, it's always great to be a TigerScot!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.