ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's high school volleyball team made short work of Pilot Rock in its first Blue Mountain Conference match of the season here Thursday, Sept. 17, taking all three sets. The scores were 25-16, 25-22, 25-9.
The TigerScots also upped their overall record to 7-3.
Charli King was 15-of-6 serving for the TigerScots with three aces, 11 digs and 12 assists, while teammate Addie Perkins was 12-of-12 serving with an ace, eight digs, five kills and eight assists, Genevieve Robinson made 13 kills, a block and eight digs.
Weston-McEwen also had Luna Dennett with two kills and a block, Madison Shell with five aces, five digs and three kills, Jackie Albert with nine digs, two kills and an ace, and Lirian Holden with 13 digs and 16-of-17 serving with three aces.
"Very proud of how we worked together on the floor to help each other out tonight," TigerScots coach Shawn White said. "We were short-handed and players had to step up and play positions they have never played before.
"Our best team effort of the year."
The TigerScots will next play Monday, when they host Walla Walla Valley Academy around 6 p.m. following a junior-varsity match.
