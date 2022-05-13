ATHENA — Weston-McEwen High School's varsity softball team captured a spot in the postseason playoffs as the TigerScots salvaged a district doubleheader split Friday, May 13.
They fell to Stanfield/Echo with a 9-2 loss in the opener before claiming a 16-9 victory in the second game.
The split left the TigerScots (13-8 overall, 8-4 in the district) second in district standings, tied with Union/Cove.
They will wrap up their regular season schedule May 18, hosting a non-league game against the Pendleton junior-varsity with action scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
Hailey Stallings finished the Friday twin bill 4-for-7 with two doubles and four runs batted in for the TigerScots while teammate Luna Dennett was 4-for-9 with a double, Madison Shell was 4-for-7 with a double and four RBI's, Ava Sams was 3-for-8 with two doubles and four RBI's, Bailey Moore was 3-for-7 with two doubles and two RBI's.
"Hailey Stallings went the distance in both games with a solid performance in the circle and key hits to help her cause in Game 2," TigerScots coach Jeff Griggs said. "Ava Sams caught a hardliner at third and doubled a runner out at second base to turn a no-outs, runner-at-second seventh inning into a two-outs, no-one-on inning.
"Genna Robinson was a bright spot homering in Game 1 and catching a fly ball to help her team."
