ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's volleyball team celebrated Senior Night with a four-set Blue Mountain Conference victory over Heppner here on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
The TigerScots prevailed, 25-12, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19
"We had a great effort tonight with a lot of emotion," W-M coach Shawn White said. "It was Senior Night, and it was a great way for us to send our seniors out with a win."
Addie Perkins had 24 assists, seven digs, three kills, four blocks and was 18 for 18 serving with an ace for W-M, with Kylie Thornton dishing 22 assists and she had six digs and was 14 for 15 serving.
Genna Robinson smacked 20 kills and had six blocks for the TigerScots, Lily Lindsey came up with 18 digs, 12 blocks and was 14 for 17 with an ace, Lirian Holden recorded 24 digs and was 14 for 14 serving, Jayden Sparks had 16 digs, seven kills and was 11 for 13 serving with three aces, Hailey Watson had 19 digs, and Delaynee Angell getting seven digs and was 19 for 21 serving with three aces.
The TigerScots, 6-4 in BMC play, 14-10 overall, now move onto district play, and they'll play Heppner at noon on Saturday. A location has yet to be determined.
