MILTON-FREEWATER — Weston-McEwen's high school softball team picked up its first victories of the season here Tuesday, April 20, knocking off McLoughlin High 9-5 in the opener before taking the second game 17-12.
Taylor Quaempts finished the day with five hits and five runs batted in for the victorious TigerScots (2-3 record), while teammate Hailey Stallings doubled in each game on her way to five RBI.
Mac-Hi's lineup was paced by Rikki Mark, who finished the day with seven hits, including a triple and three doubles for the Pioneers (1-3 record).
"Hats of to W-M," Pioneers coach Russell Vera said. "They are a classy team and played hard."
Mac-Hi and Weston-McEwen both will next play Saturday at home, the Pioneers hosting Stanfield while Riverside visits Athena.
Mac-Hi jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first game Tuesday, but Weston-McEwen eventually put the game out of reach with seven runs in the top of the fifth.
The TigerScots then mounted a 10-1 lead in the second game, and held on to the end.
"In the first game, we gave up costly errors that helped W-M, and when you leave nine runners on base, it's pretty tough to win games," Vera said. "(The second) game, we out hit W-M but gave up some big hits to them that helped them pull out the win.
"We just need to start playing smart ball and keep the mistakes down," Vera said. "Madi Perkins and Kara Jackson gave their best on the mound, but our defense didn't support them they way we are capable of.
"But we are still learning to play as a team, and I know we as a team will get better."