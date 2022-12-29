PENDLETON — Weston-McEwen's boys basketball team picked up a 64-60 victory over Knappa on Wednesday, Dec. 28, before falling to Vernonia, 46-33, on Thursday and beating Toledo, 65-20, on Friday.
The games were played at the Pendleton Convention Center as part of the 2A Basketball Preview tournament.
Against Knappa, the TigerScots opened up a 23-9 lead after the first quarter, and held a 34-27 halftime lead.
Weston-McEwen lengthened its lead to 51-41 after three periods, and held the Loggers off for the victory.
Cameron Reich led the TigerScots with 18 points, with Caleb Sprenger and Kyren Miller each putting up 12, and Anthony Nix 10.
Against Vernonia on Thursday, W-M fell behind 11-4 after the first quarter, trailed 18-14 at halftime and Vernonia pulled away in the second half.
Nix led the TigerScots with six points, with Ben Hubbard, Sean Roggiero, Bryson Choin and Easton Berry each putting up four.
Weston-McEwen finished the tournament against Toledo on Friday, with the easy win.
Choin led the TigerScots with 22 points in that game, and Reich added 12.
W-M jumped to a 14-4 lead after the first quarter and pulled away with 21 second-quarter points to roll to the win.
The TigerScots next host Union on Tuesday.
