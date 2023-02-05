JOHN DAY, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's boys basketball team won a Blue Mountain Conference game over Grant Union here on Saturday, Feb. 4, 58-55.
The TigerScots led after the first quarter, 18-15, and 30-27 at halftime.
The Prospectors tied it at 41-all after the third period, with W-M outscoring them 17-14 in the fourth to take the victory.
Anthony Nix led the TigerScots with 21 points, with Cameron Reich scoring 16 and Bryson Choin 11.
Nix also grabbed seven rebounds, and Easton Berry dished five assists and had four steals.
The TigerScots, now 5-4 in BMC play and 13-9 overall, next go to Heppner for their regular-season finale on Friday.
