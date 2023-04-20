ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's boys tennis team handed Umatilla a 5-0 defeat here on Thursday, April 20.
In singles play, the TigerScots' Mazon Langford downed the Vikings' Joshua Mendoza Lemus, 8-3, Trysten Burns shut out Adrian Garcilazo, 8-0, Trysten Burns did the same to Joel Arellano, and Jose Barahona edged Joel Nycz, 8-6.
In doubles, W-M's Seth Muilenburg and Dylan Newbold defeated Umatilla's Pedro Figueroa Mendoza and Julian Martinez, 8-1.
The TigerScots go to Ione on Friday.
