ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's boys tennis team took a 4-0 victory over Ione Community Charter School here on Saturday, April 8.
At No. 1 singles, TigerScot Mazon Langford defeated Ione's Kalvin Rietmann, 8-2, before W-M's Trysten Burns took an 8-1 win over Corey Rice.
At No. 3 singles, Seth Muilenburg picked up the TigerScots' third victory, 8-0, over Liam Heideman, and at No. 4, Jose Barahona took a 6-2 win over Kyle McGill for W-M's fourth match win.
The TigerScots next go to Pendleton on Tuesday.
