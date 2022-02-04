PILOT ROCK, Ore. — Theo White led all scorers with 19 points for Weston-McEwen High School's varsity boys basketball team Friday, Feb. 4, as the TigerScots took sole possession of fourth place in the Blue Mountain Conference with a 56-42 victory over Pilot Rock.
Kyren Miller scored another 13 points for the TigerScots (10-9 overall, 4-5 in the league) while teammates Blane Peal and Cameron Reich each had 8, Levie Phillips and Quinn Graham each had 3, Aiden Wolf 2.
They took over in the second quarter with a 22-11 run, giving them a double-digit lead, and Pilot Rock never caught up.
The TigerScots remain two games back of third-place Union (6-3 in the league), which defeated Stanfield on Friday, while Pilot Rock dropped into a tie for fifth with idle Grant Union.
Blue Mountain Conference standings might begin changing soon as the TigerScots are scheduled to next play the night of Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Union.
