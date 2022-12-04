ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's boys basketball team won a 57-40 decision over Imbler here on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The TigerScots opened up a 21-10 lead after the first quarter before Imbler closed to within 31-28 at halftime.
Weston-McEwen made it 41-36 after three periods before extending its lead for the final score in the fourth.
Caleb Sprenger led the TigerScots in scoring with 16 points, with Cameron Reich right behind with 15.
W-M's Bryson Choin had eight rebounds, with Reich and Easton Berry each dishing six assists.
The TigerScots, now 2-1 on the season, next host Joseph on Tuesday.
