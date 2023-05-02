ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's boys tennis team won a 4-0 match over visiting Riverside here on Monday, May 1.
In singles play, at No. 1 the TigerScots' Trysten Burns defeated Shalom Mendoza, 8-3, followed by Mazon Langford at No. 2 downing Andrew Calderon, 8-6, and Jose Barahona beating Antonio Cuevas, 6-2.
At No. 1 doubles, W-M's Seth Muilenburg and Dylan Newbold handled Riverside's Jason Zamora and Cairo Rodriguez, 8-1.
The TigerScots had their scheduled match on Wednesday against Irrigon canceled due to a seeding meeting, and next have postseason play on Friday against an opponent to be named.
