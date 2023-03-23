ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's boys tennis team played Stanfield to a 2-all tie on the TigerScot courts on Thursday, March 23.
In singles play, W-M's Mazon Langford defeated Stanfield's Pablo Arellano, 8-3, at the No. 1 before the Tigers' Jesus Arellano-Madera edged TigerScot Trysten Burns, 8-5 at the 2.
At No. 3, Stanfield's Efrain Hernandez downed W-M's Seth Muilenburg, 3-2, and at No. 4 TigerScot Trysten Burns defeated Tiger Misael Ramirez-Sanchez,, 6-1.
Weston-McEwen goes to Mac-Hi on Tuesday.
