ENTERPRISE, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's boys had little trouble dispatching Enterprise here on Saturday, Jan. 14, with a 77-34 Blue Mountain Conference basketball victory.
The TigerScots raced to a 23-6 lead after the opening period, led 39-17 at halftime and cruised to the victory.
"Caleb Sprenger had 11 rebounds and a dunk in the first quarter to ignite the
crowd!" W-M coach Brian Pickard said.
Bryson Choin led the TigerScots with 22 points, Cameron Reich had 21, and Sprenger finished with 16 points.
Easton Berry had 12 steals for W-M.
The TigerScots, 9-7 overall and 1-2 in BMC play, next go to Irrigon on Friday.
