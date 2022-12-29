PENDLETON — Weston-McEwen's boys basketball team picked up a 64-60 victory over Knappa at the Pendleton Convention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
The TigerScots opened up a 23-9 lead after the first quarter, and held a 34-27 halftime lead.
Weston-McEwen lengthened its lead to 51-41 after three periods, and held the Loggers off for the victory.
Cameron Reich led the TigerScots with 18 points, with Caleb Sprenger and Kyren Miller each putting up 12, and Anthony Nix 10.
Weston-McEwen returned to the convention center to play Vernonia on Thursday, and finishes the tournament against Toledo on Friday.
