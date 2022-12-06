ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's boys basketball team earned a 66-56 non-league victory over Joseph here on Tuesday night, Dec. 6.
Joseph held a 20-11 lead after the first quarter, and was up 36-29 at halftime.
The TigerScots pulled within 48-47 after three periods, and W-M outscored the Eagles 19-8 in the fourth to pull out the victory.
Cameron Reich led the TigerScots with 16 points, with Mazon Langford putting up 14 and Caleb Sprenger 12.
Bryson Choin had 12 rebounds and three blocks.
"Only had seven players due to illness and injury," W-M coach Brian Pickard said. "Were down 14 in the second half. Big win for the boys!"
Ben Hubbard had 10 rebounds and three blocks for the TigerScots, Anthony Nix had 10 rebounds and four assists, and Sprenger had four assists as well.
Weston-McEwen, now 3-1 on the season, next host South Wasco County on Dec. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.