HERMISTON — Weston-McEwen's boys and girls track and field teams won the Oregon Class 2A Special District 4 Championships at Kennison Field here on Saturday, May 20.
Both TigerScots teams won the district titles easily, with the W-M girls' 150 points outdistancing Stanfield/Echo's 107, and the boys' 167.5 outpacing second-place Enterprise's 87 points.
"Super-successful district meet," TigerScots coach Shawn White said. "Both teams won big! Seemed, as usually, something made the day challenging and Saturday was no exception. It was very hot (it was 114 on the track events began at 11 a.m.) and a last-minute decision by the games committee switched the running events and the field events really made it challenging for several of our field event people.
"I was extremely proud of how the athletes handled it," he said. "The majority of the team posted all time personal bests or season bests. It was great to see how we competed. For the athletes who qualified, we compete at the state meet next Thursday and Friday in Eugene at Hayward Field."
Of note on Saturday, Weston-McEwen's Caleb Sprenger's throw in the javelin set a new school record of 171 feet, 10.5 inches.
TigerScot girls qualifying for State include Lily Lindsey, who won the 100, 200, high jump and anchored the winning 400-meter relay.
Rose White won the discus and ran on the 400 relay; Madison Aldrich was second in the shot put; Addison Perkins was second in the triple jump; Hailey Monroe was second in the javelin; Anna Rue-Lopez was third and got a wildcard in the long jump; Kelsey Graham was third in the 400 and ran on the 400 relay; and Brynn Brownie ran on the 400 relay.
For the W-M boys off to State, Cameron Reich won the long jump, placed second in 200, third in 400 and anchored the 1,600 relay.
Anthony Nix won the triple jump and 300 hurdles, and was second in the 100 hurdles; Sebastian Roggerio won the 110 hurles, was third in the pole vault, and ran on the 1,600 relay; Alex McIntyre was second in the 800, third in the 3,000 and ran on the 1,600 relay; Reece Ball was second in the long jump; Tristan Weseman was second in the high jump; Easton Berry was third in the discus and ran on the 1,600 relay; Finn Irvine was third in the shot put; and Sprenger won the high jump and javelin, and was second in the shot put.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.