ATHENA — Weston-McEwen High School's boys and girls tennis teams competed Wednesday, April 27, as the TigerScots hosted both Condon and Arlington.
The Weston-McEwen boys won three of their five matches with Mazon Langford, Dylan Newbold and A.J. Thacker all victorious in singles play.
Meanwhile, the Weston-McEwen girls took three of their five matches as Jacqlyn Albert and Makaela Smith each won a singles match with Anastasia Jensen and Halle Parker pairing for a victory in doubles.
The TigerScots are back at it Thursday at Stanfield High.
