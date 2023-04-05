MILTON-FREEWATER — Weston-McEwen's girls tennis team edged McLoughlin, 3-2, and the TigerScot boys downed the Pioneer boys, 3-1, here on Tuesday, April 4.
"I was very happy to finally play some tennis after our snowstorm coming through on Monday," Mac-Hi coach Danny Sanchez said. "Even though we lost, we I think we played some good matches."
In girls singles play, W-M's Jacqlyn Albert defeated Mac-Hi's Avery Lewis, 6-0,6-3, Lirian Holden beat Pioneer Jocelyne Arroyo, 8-4, and TigerScot Yulissa Camarso completed the sweep with an 8-4 win over Nely Villegas.
In girls doubles, Mac-Hi's Coral Quist and Kaylee Bower picked up an 8-2 win over W-M's Addison Carey and Halle Parker, and Esmeralda Perez and Dani Alvarez got the Pioneers' second victory, 8-0, over Dena Loiland and Jolene Wolf.
In boys singles action, W-M's Mazon Langford took a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Bryan Garcia before Trysten Burns downed Mac-Hi's Connor Batchelor, 8-0, and Seth Muilenburg won an 8-0 decision over Pioneer Elder Fombona, 8-0, before Mac-Hi's Bryan Martinez picked up an 8-4 win over Jose Barhona.
The TigerScots next host Irrigon on Friday, with Mac-Hi hosting Riverside also on Friday.
