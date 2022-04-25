LA GRANDE — Weston-McEwen's boys and girls track and field athletes finished third and fourth, respectively, out of 21 schools at the 1A/2A/3A Regional meet hosted by Cove at Eastern Oregon University on Saturday, April 23.
"Saturday was another very successful day for W-M track athletes," TigerScots coach Shawn White said. "Despite a couple of injuries, both teams placed strongly on the day with many outstanding performances."
For the Weston-McEwen girls, junior Lily Lindsey had a personal best time of 27.72 to place second in the 200 meters, as well as taking third in the high jump at 5-feet even.
The TigerScots 400 relay team of senior Charli King, freshman Kelsey Graham, sophomore Rose White and Lindsey finished second in 53.51.
King also placed second in the pole vault at 7-feet even.
Graham and fellow W-M freshman Brynn Brownie finished fourth and fifth in the 400 meters, at 1:05.20 and 1:05.61, respectively.
For the TigerScot boys, senior Brian Day was second in the discus with a throw of 125-03, a personal best.
Junior Alex McIntyre placed third in the 800 meters (2:05.19) and 1,500 (4:19.43).
The 400 relay of sophomore Reece Ball, senior Theodore White, sophomore Colson Hall and junior Cameron Reich finished third in 48.08.
And sophomore Caleb Sprenger finished fourth (5-08) in the high jump, fifth in the javelin (132-10) and sixth in the shot put (37-05.25).
In the 300 hurdles, sophomore Sebastian Roggiero had a personal best to place fifth in 45.39.
The W-M 1,600 relay of Hall, McIntyre, Reich and White came in fifth in 3:54.60.
And Ball finished fifth in the long jump at 18-07.
Crane won the girls' team event with 100 points, with the TigerScots fourth at 53.
Powder Valley won the boys' team competition with 66 points, followed closely by Joseph at 65 and W-M 59.5.
The TigerScots next go to Stanfield for the Big Cats Senior Night meet on Tuesday.
