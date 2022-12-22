IMBLER, Ore. — Weston-McEwen High School's varsity boys basketball team got back at track Thursday, Dec. 22, at Imbler, as the TigerScots coasted to a 62-34 win.
Coming off back-to-back losses, the TigerScots improved their record so far this season to 5-3.
Easton Berry scored 10 points, dished nine assists and made seven steals for the TigerScots while teammate Ben Hubbard had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Anthony Nix added 10 points, Kyren Miller 9, Cameron Reich 7, Sean Roggiero and Caleb Sprenger each had 6, Bryson Choin 2.
They mounted a double-digit lead early on, went to halftime up 32-18, and never looked back.
The TigerScots next play Dec. 28 in Pendleton against Knappa, starting around 7:30 p.m., at the Pendleton Convention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.