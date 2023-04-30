Weston-McEwen's boys tennis players fared well at the District 4 Invitational Tournament on Saturday, April 29.
In singles No. 1 play, the TigerScots' Mazon Langford opened with an 8-1 win over Umatilla's Liam Early before handing Arlington's Dylan Shandy an 8-4 defeat and then took an 8-6 win over Irrigon's Shane Issel.
Then, W-M's Trysten Burns defeated his teammate Langford, 8-4, beat Arlington's Azriel Borghese, 8-2, Sherman County's Alvaro Ambriz, 8-1, and Stanfield's Pablo Arellano, 8-4.
In doubles play, the TigerScots' Seth Muilenburg and Dylan Newbold, at No. 1, defeated Irrigon's Mauro Alatorre and Pedro Lopez-Navarrete, 8-3, and then handed Irrigon's Ramiro Arredondo and Armando Munoz, 8-6.
Muilenburg and Newbold continued with an 8-4 win over Sherman County's James Phelps and Cohen Burgett, and then 8-2 over Ione Community Charter's Michael McElligott and Kyle McGill.
"It was an amazing day of tennis, as our singles boys made it to the championship match and played each other," W-M coach Troy Olson said. "To get first- and second-place in singles was a great accomplishment. Our doubles teams played three matches and made it to the championship match, coming away with the tournament victory. Really proud of how our team played today."
The TigerScots next host Riverside on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.