Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST MONDAY ALONG THE BASE OF THE WASHINGTON BLUE MOUNTAINS... * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected along the base of the Blue Mountains. * WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected east of Waitsburg and Walla Walla. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&