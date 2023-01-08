STANFIELD, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's boys dropped a 70-59 in the Blue Mountain Conference basketball opener to Stanfield here on Saturday, Jan. 7.
Cameron Reich led the TigerScots with 19 points, with teammates Bryson Choin and Anthony Nix each scoring 13.
The Tigers held a 28-27 halftime lead, and led by two entering the fourth quarter, before outscoring W-M 23-14 in the fourth quarter to take the victory.
Weston-McEwen, now 8-6 overall and 0-1 in BMC play, next host Heppner on Friday.
